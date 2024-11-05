Ankara State Theater acts to address black-market ticket sales

Ankara State Theater acts to address black-market ticket sales

ANKARA
Ankara State Theater acts to address black-market ticket sales

Amid a surge of complaints from frustrated theatergoers unable to secure tickets, the Ankara State Theater is taking legal action to crack down on a burgeoning black market for ticket sales, its head has announced.

“We have begun tracking several individuals at this stage, as these tickets are reportedly being offered for sale on various platforms. In connection with this, we have initiated legal actions,” Esat Tanrıverdi explained.

Noting that ticket sales contribute to royalties for both writers and translators, Tanrıverdi condemned this unlawful act as “plagiarism.”

He added that while they sell each ticket in exchange for the identity numbers of individuals to combat such illegal actions, this measure alone has not been sufficient to stop these activities.

While this illegal act inevitably boosts sales numbers, they choose not to raise prices, as the country’s state theaters prioritize offering low-cost and affordable tickets, Tanrıverdi noted.

The Ankara State Theater is well-known for having a sell-out in this sense, according to Tanrıverdi, who noted that they occasionally struggle to keep up with the heavy demand.

“We really appreciate these criticisms and naturally we don't want to offend our audience. We are thus searching for locations in Ankara where we can expand our operations,” he further added.

As part of their efforts within this context, they put two stages into service in the province’s Pursaklar and Etimesgut districts last year.

“We are meeting with different mayors and hold a variety of meetings. Our objective is to expand the number of our stages and surpass the current audience size.”

Highlighting that they produced around 20 new plays last season, he also noted that they organized tours to nearby provinces.

Tanrıverdi further stated that this season, which began in October, they plan to present a wide range of both domestic and international plays in a bid to expand their repertoire.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year

R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year

    R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year

  2. Agriculture sector to benefit from extended FTA with UK

    Agriculture sector to benefit from extended FTA with UK

  3. 48 women killed last month in Türkiye, highest in 14 years: Report

    48 women killed last month in Türkiye, highest in 14 years: Report

  4. Justice minister hints at new law on mediation

    Justice minister hints at new law on mediation

  5. Qatar votes overwhelmingly to scrap legislative polls

    Qatar votes overwhelmingly to scrap legislative polls
Recommended
Garbage-collecting donkeys in Mardin to retire

Garbage-collecting donkeys in Mardin to retire
Yedikule Fortress cones returning to Istanbul skyline

Yedikule Fortress cones returning to Istanbul skyline
Istanbul’s historic railway stations to transform into culture hubs

Istanbul’s historic railway stations to transform into culture hubs
Earthquake survivor child bags gold in multidiscipline sport

Earthquake survivor child bags gold in multidiscipline sport
Blue voyage season wraps up in tourism hub Bodrum

Blue voyage season wraps up in tourism hub Bodrum
Historic business center revives fading professions in Bursa

Historic business center revives fading professions in Bursa
WORLD Justice minister hints at new law on mediation

Justice minister hints at new law on mediation

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has stated that his ministry is considering introducing a separate law for the mediation system, which resolves legal issues between parties without the need for court intervention.
ECONOMY R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year

R&D expenditure increases by 90 percent last year

Türkiye’s gross domestic expenditure on research and development (GERD) rose from 198.7 billion Turkish Liras in 2022 to 377.5 billion liras last year, a 90 percent increase, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 6.
SPORTS Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray hosts Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 7 in the Europa League, hoping to end its opponent’s winning streak.
﻿