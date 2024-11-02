Earthquake survivor child bags gold in multidiscipline sport

Beyazıt Şenbük - ISTANBUL

A 13-year-old boy who survived last year's deadly twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye, which claimed his father and one of his legs, did not let tragedy deter his ambitions and excelled in a versatile sports discipline just one year later.

Mehmet Mustafa Erkol and his mother, Güldane Erkol, made their way from the southern city of Hatay to Istanbul in search of a fresh start following the devastation of the earthquakes.

After undergoing successful treatment in the megacity following the loss of his right leg, Mustafa Erkol chose to pursue sports as a means to enhance his mental well-being.

Starting his sports journey with swimming, he later discovered triathlon, which combines running, cycling and swimming into an exciting multi-discipline activity.

Months later, the young athlete participated in a triathlon competition, which consisted of 400-meter swimming, 8-kilometer cycling and 2,400-meter running tracks.

Finishing the race in only 47 minutes, he earned the gold medal in his first competition in this distinctive and challenging branch.

Currently pursuing his sports career and preparing for the high school entrance exam simultaneously, Mustafa Erkol dreams of opening his own restaurant once he concludes his athletic journey in the future.

“My training does not interfere with my studies. I aspire to study gastronomy. I have chef knives, pots and an apron with my name on it.”

His mother noted that they considered returning to their hometown after her son's treatment, but ultimately decided against it when his coach emphasized the child's exceptional talent and potential for success in triathlon.

"Throughout it all, my son continued his swimming training and took part in competitions as well. In those events, he earned five gold, 21 silver, and three bronze medals," his mother said.

She emphasized that these remarkable achievements encouraged her son to approach life with increased confidence.

"He was on the verge of complete despair until he recognized his potential. ‘You have found a way to compensate for what you’ve lost through sports,’ our psychotherapist told us."