Istanbul’s historic railway stations to transform into culture hubs

Authorities are actively working to transform Istanbul's historic Sirkeci and Haydarpaşa train stations into hubs of art and culture, with renovations expected to be completed by 2026, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced.

“Both Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci will feature public gardens as well as art and culture [buildings and events] and railway transportation activities will continue in both of the stations. However, these stations will certainly not feature shopping malls or hotels,” Ersoy said in a meeting on Oct. 31.

These remarks followed the ministry's takeover of the restoration of both historical stations for a 29-year period, under a treaty established with the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

Detailing the restoration period for Haydarpaşa, the minister emphasized that the station building will preserve its former glory after this process.

“Following restoration works, exhibition spaces, a performing arts center, a library, a theme museum, an ‘Arkeoport’ museum and art and design studios will prevail there.”

The meat and fish authority’s building will serve as the performing arts center, while the top floors will boast the library and the exhibition spaces, Ersoy noted. Silo spaces will serve as exhibition spaces and thematic museums, he further added, noting that they will continue to extend their efforts to detail the project in the near future.

The minister also emphasized that Istanbul would boast its first “art and culture island” on the Asian side at the conclusion of these works at Haydarpaşa.

Ersoy emphasized plans for the Sirkeci railway station to include a museum dedicated to migration, as Sirkeci is the site where Turkish nationals began their migrations to Europe.

In addition, the station will also boast similar cultural and creative spaces, including art galleries and thematic museums.

"Traces of the area's heritage on Istanbul's European side will be preserved for future generations after the project concludes [at the Sirkeci station].”

As the first step, they have established an advisory board made up of curators, archaeologists and engineers to ensure the successful completion of these projects, Ersoy noted.

Located near the historic Sultanahmet district, international, domestic and regional trains running westward depart from the Sirkeci station, which was inaugurated as the terminus of the Orient Express.

Perceived to be among the most important cultural heritage sites in Istanbul, the station is an important reflection of the city’s architecture and cultural heritage.

