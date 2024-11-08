Health Ministry to reconduct all inspections on newborn units

ANKARA
The Health Ministry has announced plans to repeat all inspections on intensive care units for newborns and to rebuild the country’s audit system “from scratch” after investigations uncovered systemic malpractice in some hospitals.

A 13-member commission, comprised of the nation’s leading neonatal specialists, has been formed to conduct a sweeping evaluation of these units in both public and private hospitals. The commission met with Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu on Nov. 7.

The initiative comes after the “newborn gang” scandal, involving the deaths of infants unnecessarily kept in intensive care units for financial gain, leading the Ministry to revoke the licenses of 10 private institutions.

The scandal ignited nationwide outrage and eroded families' trust in both medical professionals and the health care system, according to experts.

The newly established “Neonatal Intensive Care Audit and Evaluation Scientific Commission” will spearhead the transformation. The team will rigorously audit hospitals to identify flaws and inefficiencies.

Their findings will guide structural reforms aimed at enhancing quality and safety for the most vulnerable patients.

The reform aims to rebuild trust in the neonatal care system in a way that not only addresses malpractice but also creates a robust framework to prevent future issues.

The commission’s scope extends beyond inspections. It will prepare a comprehensive scientific guide to establish new standards. Private hospitals, in particular, are expected to undergo significant structural reforms.

A key feature of the overhaul includes expanding oversight mechanisms across Türkiye’s healthcare system. Following the commission’s work, the Ministry plans to establish specialized evaluation bodies for emergency and adult intensive care units.

