Blue voyage season wraps up in tourism hub Bodrum

MUĞLA

As the summer season winds down in tourism hotspot Muğla's Bodrum, both private and commercial boats are being pulled ashore for maintenance after hosting thousands of local and foreign visitors on blue voyages, which refer to the recreational journeys along the stunning Turkish Riviera.

Around 600 commercial vessels with a bed capacity of 7,000 operated in the region this year, embarking scores of seafarers on an exquisite journey.

Every day, some 8,000 visitors from European and Middle Eastern nations took part in such blue voyages, leading to a significant boost in the local economy.

Around 200 commercial boats were also in operation on a daily basis, according to Orhan Dinç, the head of the Bodrum Chamber of Shipping (DTO).

“Bodrum has three marinas at present. Each marina is fully occupied. Boat maintenance and repairs are being carried out over the winter,” he explained.

The shipyards handle the maintenance and repair of yachts that are 20 meters and longer, with the demand for such services exceeding the capacity.

“Starting after the second week of July, we can say that we are currently in the final one to two weeks of our season,” Dinç noted, explaining the reason for such intense demand for the repair works of the countless boats operating in the region.

Labeling such boats “afloat luxurious hotels,” Dinç claimed that they provided not only lodging but also food and beverage services during these blue voyages.

He mentioned that in addition to luxurious blue voyages, scores of visitors also enjoyed budget-friendly daily boat tours in the region during this three-month period.

“Blue cruises also offer boats suitable for every budget. When compared to other industries, this industry of blue cruises has a very high added value. It contributes to the nation with far more foreign currency.”

The prices of blue cruise boats range from 1,000 euros to between 50,000 and 100,000 euros per day, he noted.

Dinç further noted that marine tourism accounts for 25 percent of the country’s revenue, with 90 percent of this income generated on the Muğla coastlines, including Bodrum, Marmaris and Fethiye.

Reiterating Dinç’s remarks, Erdem Ağan, the chairman of a shipyard firm operating in the region, also noted that the marine tourism industry had a fruitful season this year.

“The blue cruise proceeded well this year, nearly as well as the previous one, with repairs and maintenance facilities operating at full capacity,” he said, adding that he, therefore, anticipates a prosperous season in this industry as well.

Noting that they currently operate at 20 percent occupancy, he stressed that they anticipate to be fully booked by mid-November.