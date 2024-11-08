UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

GENEVA
UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

The U.N. condemned on Nov. 8 the staggering number of civilians killed in Israel's war in Gaza, with women and children comprising nearly 70 percent of the thousands of fatalities it had managed to verify.

In a fresh report, the United Nations human rights office detailed the "horrific reality" that has unfolded for civilians in both Gaza and Israel.

It detailed a vast array of violations of international law, warning that many could amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and possibly even "genocide.”

"The report shows how civilians in Gaza have borne the brunt of the attacks, including through the initial 'complete siege' of Gaza by Israeli forces," the U.N. said.

It also pointed to "the Israeli government's continuing unlawful failures to allow, facilitate and ensure the entry of humanitarian aid, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and repeated mass displacement.”

The report took on the contentious issue of the proportion of civilians figuring among the now nearly 43,500 people killed in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry in the Palestinian territory.

Due to a lack of access, U.N. agencies have since the beginning of the Gaza war relied on death tolls provided by the authorities in Hamas-run Gaza.

The rights office said it had now managed to verify 8,119 of the more than 34,500 people reportedly killed during the first six months of the war, finding "close to 70 percent to be children and women.”

This, it said, indicated "a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction and proportionality.”

Of the verified fatalities, 3,588 of them were children and 2,036 were women, the report said.

UN, Probe,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

    US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

  2. First artwork by humanoid robot sells for $1.3m

    First artwork by humanoid robot sells for $1.3m

  3. Cuneiform-inscribed jars found in Urartian storage

    Cuneiform-inscribed jars found in Urartian storage

  4. Chinese rover finds signs of ancient ocean on Mars

    Chinese rover finds signs of ancient ocean on Mars

  5. From Michelin-star kitchen to cozy space

    From Michelin-star kitchen to cozy space
Recommended
US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump
Chinese rover finds signs of ancient ocean on Mars

Chinese rover finds signs of ancient ocean on Mars
Azerbaijan marks 4th anniversary of victory in Karabakh

Azerbaijan marks 4th anniversary of victory in Karabakh
Turkish Cyprus rebukes EU’s Borrell over criticism of Turkic summit participation

Turkish Cyprus rebukes EU’s Borrell over criticism of Turkic summit participation
Clashes erupt as Israeli team plays in Amsterdam, leading dozens of arrests

Clashes erupt as Israeli team plays in Amsterdam, leading dozens of arrests
Venezuela signs defense, energy deals with Russia

Venezuela signs defense, energy deals with Russia
WORLD US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

U.S. prosecutors announced charges on Friday in an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate former president Donald Trump and a prominent dissident Iranian-American journalist.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Türkiye's Central Bank has raised its year-end inflation forecast for 2024, 2025 and 2026.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿