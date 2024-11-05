Garbage-collecting donkeys in Mardin to retire

The sight of donkeys collecting garbage in the southern province of Mardin is set to end, with local officials announcing a phased retirement plan for the animals over the next six months.

Artuklu has long been utilizing donkeys to collect garbage due to the district’s narrow, steep streets that make vehicle access challenging.

Ahmet Kemal Şenpolat, chairman of the Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP), revealed the municipality’s decision during a council meeting.

“We will no longer see donkeys carrying garbage within Artuklu’s borders,” he said. “This protocol aims to gradually retire the donkeys and phase out their use in waste collection. We expect this transition to be completed in about six months.”

The new plan includes the rehabilitation of the donkeys at an animal farm that will be established specifically for them in Artuklu.

The agreement, signed by HAYTAP and Artuklu Municipality, was formally endorsed during the council meeting.

Artuklu Mayor Mehmet Ali Amak highlighted that the municipality has already reduced the number of donkeys used for garbage collection.

“In the past, we had 80 donkeys handling garbage. Now, that number is down to between 20 and 25,” Amak explained. “We are actively working to identify alternative waste collection methods to fully replace these donkeys.”

Amak also mentioned the municipality’s visit to the “Retired Animals Farm” in the western province of Bursa as a model for the proposed farm in Mardin. “We’re in the feasibility stage of this project,” he said.

“Once everything is in place, we’ll be able to transfer these animals to the new farm where they can live out their days peacefully,” Şenpolat added.

The municipality and HAYTAP both emphasized that the transition will be gradual, allowing time for sustainable solutions to be implemented without disrupting waste collection services.

