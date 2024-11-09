Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women

Murat Oktay, a board member of the Demirören Holding, Meltem Demirören, the vice chair of the board of directors and Revna Demirören.

The sixth Women and Justice Summit, organized biennially by the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM), kicked off on Nov. 8, with a central theme focusing on artificial intelligence and women.

The summit in Istanbul will feature discussions by experts and academics around the globe, addressing both the opportunities and challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

The summit, which counts Demirören Media among its communication sponsors, was attended by Revna Demirören, Meltem Demirören, the vice chair of the board of directors at Demirören Holding and Murat Oktay, a board member of the holding.

In the opening speech, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praised the event for its emphasis on the intersection of women and AI.

"From job applications to social media platforms, women are frequently exposed to the aspects of artificial intelligence that amplify inequality. Not only can AI play a crucial role in mitigating these disadvantages, but it can also be leveraged to ensure women’s access to equal rights," Erdoğan stated.

"To achieve this, there is a pressing need to establish fundamental principles within AI algorithms that consider the needs of disadvantaged groups," he remarked.

KADEM’s Board of Trustees Chairperson, Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar, noted that the summit will also address the underrepresentation of women in the scientific field.

“In the fields of data, information technology and artificial intelligence, only 22 percent of the workforce is female. How can we increase this percentage and elevate women to higher positions within these industries? These are among the issues that will be discussed at our summit.”

Lambert Hogenhout, the senior AI and Data official at the United Nations and David Tuffley, an Australian expert and author of over 80 books on artificial intelligence and social transformation, will both deliver speeches at the summit.

Additionally, Merve Hickok, an internationally acclaimed expert and award-winning professional from the United States, will contribute to the discussions.

