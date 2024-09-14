Northwestern city hosts 114-year-old fair

KIRKLARELI

The 114th edition of one of Türkiye’s oldest fairs has kicked off in the northwestern province of Kırklareli’s Pehlivanköy district.

Originally established as an animal marketplace during the Ottoman era, Pavli Fair evolved into a festival-like event in subsequent years, hosting entertainment and providing for the basic necessities of the local populace.

Within the organization, which features booths, open-air dining establishments and amusement park, locals sell the seasonal cuisine and apparel they produce throughout the year.

After roaming around and shopping at the fair, which preserves Ottoman-era customs dating back to 1910, visitors move on to enjoy rides at the amusement park.

Strolling around and having fun till the wee hours of the morning, locals use their tractor-trailers as dwellings at the fair.

This year’s fair commenced with an opening ceremony with the participation of many local authorities, including Governor Birol Ekici and ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) Kırklareli deputy Ahmet Gökhan Sarıçam.

Making a speech at the ceremony, Ekici underlined that the fair has great significance for the region, indicating the necessity of safeguarding such fairs.

According to Ekici, the Pavli Fair is as exciting to the locals as the Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, where scores of wrestlers compete in a venerable Turkish sport dating back to the time of the Ottomans as well.

He further declared that they will strive meticulously to expand the historical fest to an international level, adding that it should also feature other Balkan nations.

Sarıçam also underscored the significance of the fair in fortifying the communal bonds among the local population and facilitating the sale of their handcrafted goods in his remarks.

Following the speeches, local authorities proceeded to pay a visit to the locals’ booths after cutting the ribbon and marking the beginning of the festival.

Commencing on Sept. 12, the centenarian fair will conclude on Sept. 15.