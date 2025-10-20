New reef in Indian ocean named after Turkish underwater photographer

ISTANBUL
A reef discovered by a Turkish underwater photographer and diver in Indonesia’s North Halmahera region has been officially named after him, honoring his contribution to global diving and marine exploration.

Bülent Şelli, whose real profession is a news anchor, began scuba diving in 1996 — the same year he established an underwater society at the Dokuz Eylül University.

What started as a hobby gradually evolved into a professional career in underwater photography.

Having dived in all of the world’s oceans, Şelli continues to support marine research with his underwater photography.

“In April, during an expedition in North Halmahera, I discovered a new dive site that has now been named after me. It’s one of the proudest milestones of my diving career,” Şelli said, describing his recent discovery.

He explained that the newly charted reef, now added to diving maps, hosts a vibrant coral community and diverse marine life, thanks to limited human impact in the area.

Recalling the moment of discovery, Şelli said he was nearing the end of a 55-minute dive when he followed a small school of yellow coral fish into shallower waters.

“I saw a vast formation of Merulina corals, much larger than usual. It reminded me of Sauwandarek in Indonesia’s famous Raja Ampat Marine Park, known for its dense coral colonies. At that moment, I realized I had found a second Sauwandarek,” Şelli said.

He emphasized that exploring and documenting coral reefs helps promote conservation efforts, stating, “If coral colonies exist, it means the ecosystem is healthy. The only thing we need to do is protect it by avoiding anchors and pollution.”

