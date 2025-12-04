Restoration completed on quake-hit Gaziantep Castle

GAZİANTEP

Restoration work has been completed on Gaziantep Castle, which was damaged in the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, 2023.

The landmark fortress, dating back to the sixth century, has witnessed major historical periods under the Byzantines, Mamluks and Dulkadirids, as well as the Turkish War of Independence.

Some sections of the castle were damaged in the Feb. 6 quakes, widely described as “the disaster of the century,” prompting the Culture and Tourism Ministry to launch restoration work in May 2023. After two and a half years of work, the site is expected to reopen to visitors in the coming days.

Kemal Yenmez, provincial director of Gaziantep Surveying and Monuments, told state-run Anadolu Agency that the team carried out work to strengthen the structure.

He said the restoration began with bringing together collapsed stones and walls. “We collected stones considered cultural property in the museum. Others were separated for reuse on site, and the project was redesigned with the board during the tender process,” he said. “After clearing all debris, we completed the project phase and began interventions on the ramparts and the castle itself.”

Yenmez noted that ground-penetrating radar scans revealed fractures in limestone rocks beneath the mound on which the castle stands, as well as voids in the soil. “We carried out additional work, filling certain areas with hydraulic lime. Alongside ground reinforcement, we restarted restoration on the ramparts,” he said.

He added that work on the ramparts was completed within a year, although the overall restoration faced a four-month delay.

Yenmez said the final stage focused on structural strengthening. “We needed to secure the walking paths on the castle and the ramparts against the risk of slippage. By continuing this work, we completed everything in October. The reinforcement is now finished. We believe the castle will withstand earthquakes of this type without any damage,” he said.