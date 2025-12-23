Lion-headed gargoyle destroyed at ancient city

ANTALYA

A lion-headed gargoyle dating back at least 2,000 years has been destroyed at the ancient city of Termessos, the only city Alexander the Great failed to conquer during his eastern campaign in 333 B.C., according to archaeologist Ümit Işın.

Işın, one of the best-known archaeologists in the Antalya region, documented the damage at the ancient city, located at an altitude of 1,150 meters in Antalya’s Döşemealtı district. He said the gargoyle, which he had photographed during earlier visits, was deliberately broken off from the historical structure it adorned. A criminal complaint has been filed over the incident.

The lion-headed gargoyle was part of a drainage system that carried rainwater from rooftops through a spout and away from the structure. Işın said both the gargoyle and the architectural element it was attached to were at least 2,000 years old.

Sharing images of the damage on social media, Işın asked, “What can be written under this photo? Ignorance, indifference, neglect? Just because someone ‘felt like it,’ a priceless heritage was damaged. The broken pieces are still lying on the ground. This is a vast national park.”

Noting that signs reading “This area is monitored by cameras” are posted throughout the site, he questioned why those responsible have not yet been identified. “A heritage that stood for 2,000 years was destroyed by a reckless individual. Nature and history resisted time, but they could not resist neglect. It was one of my favorite details at Termessos. Now it is gone,” he said.

Calling for stronger protection measures, Işın stressed the need for on-site guards, security cameras and camera traps at archaeological sites, adding that public awareness campaigns would also serve as a deterrent.

Bekir Buyruk, who worked as a guard at Termessos for 32 years before retiring last year, said the damage appeared recent. “I estimate it happened within the last 10 to 15 days. It may have been caused by student groups. When I visited recently, it was intact. It may already have had cracks, and someone might have climbed on it, causing it to break,” he said.

Termessos excavation head Associate Professor Mustafa Koçak said museum experts examined the site and a criminal complaint was filed. “We do not yet know who did it, but camera footage is being reviewed. The broken pieces are still there. It was likely caused by someone climbing on it. We do not want to jump to conclusions, as many visitors, including students, enter ancient sites and climb on structures,” he said.

In architecture, a gargoyle is a carved or sculpted figure, often grotesque in form, designed to channel water from a roof away from a building’s walls, preventing erosion of the masonry.