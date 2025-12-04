Zile’s historic houses set for tourism revival

TOKAT

The northern province of Tokat’s Zile district — a settlement founded around 1600 B.C. — is drawing great interest with its centuries-old houses that have withstood the test of time.

According to historical sources, Zile was founded by Queen Semiramis of Nineveh around 1600 B.C., and today it still bears traces of the Hittites, Phrygians, Seljuks, Persians, Romans, Ilkhanids, Danishmends, Eratna dynasty and the Ottomans.

The district has preserved much of its natural texture, and its old streets stand out as a key part of its character. Ottoman-era mansions and homes that remain intact continue to offer strong potential for tourism in Zile.

Zile Municipality Culture Director Necmettin Eryılmaz told state-run Anadolu Agency that the district is home to 3,600 examples of traditional Turkish civil architecture.

He noted that the Culture and Tourism Ministry has designated 11 neighborhoods as urban protected areas.

“Our houses have begun opening to tourism in a meaningful way. People are learning their value,” he said. “With support from the ministry and development agencies, restoration and street-rehabilitation work is ongoing. Some residents are even funding their own restorations. Because the area is very large, it will take quite some time.”

Eryılmaz underlined that Zile was a settlement established during the Roman era.

“It is the city where Julius Caesar delivered his ‘veni vidi vici’ line,” he said. “Tourists visit these areas, noting their importance for traditional civil architecture as well. Delegations from the Chamber of Architects and universities also come here. We are working quickly to open the district to cultural tourism.”

He added that some houses have suffered major damage over time.

“Unfortunately, some have collapsed or burned. We expect support from the state for these. We are preparing projects and seeking both domestic and international funding,” he said.

“Zile’s houses will see a boom in cultural tourism very soon. We have many structures that stand out with their unique characteristics. With street-rehabilitation efforts, 120 houses have been restored so far. Another 180 houses and five streets have been planned for revival by the Culture and Tourism Ministry. They have been added to the 2026 program, and we hope these restorations and revitalization works will begin and open Zile to global tourism.”