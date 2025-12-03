Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb on Wednesday discussed the ties and regional and global issues in a phone call, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Noting Ankara's efforts to increase trade volume with Helsinki, Erdoğan said Türkiye intends to advance the relations through the steps that will be taken.

Türkiye is striving for the successful completion of the peace process between Ukraine and Russia, Erdoğan said, adding that the Istanbul talks constitute a diplomatic platform whose "effectiveness has already been proven.”

"President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye is closely monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, that lasting peace in the region is possible only through the two-state solution vision, and that Finland’s recognition of the State of Palestine would be welcome," the Directorate added.

Erdoğan congratulated his counterpart on Finland's Independence Day, which falls on Dec. 6.

Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna
﻿