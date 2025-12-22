Türkiye to introduce official federation logo for licensed Pilates studios

ANTALYA

Türkiye’s Gymnastics Federation (TCF) will begin requiring licensed Pilates studios to display an official TCF logo, a move aimed at curbing the rapid spread of unlicensed and unregulated studios across the country.

Federation President Suat Çelen said the new system is designed to protect the public and ensure that Pilates training is delivered only by properly certified instructors approved by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

“Any certificate that does not carry the approval and signature of the Youth and Sports Ministry has no legal validity in Türkiye,” Çelen said.

He added that inspections are carried out jointly by the federation and provincial sports directorates.

Under the new framework, studios that meet federation standards will be formally accredited and required to display a TCF logo on their signage.

Additional security features, including hologram stickers, will be placed inside studios.

By scanning the sticker, clients will be able to verify the instructor’s credentials through the federation’s system.

Çelen said the move responds to growing confusion caused by groups claiming to issue “internationally valid” Pilates certificates.

“There is no such thing as a universally valid certificate,” he said, adding that the federation only recognizes foreign qualifications after reviewing their training content.

The issue has become more pressing as Pilates studios increasingly operate in residential buildings, particularly in major cities.

“In some apartment complexes, there are Pilates studios on multiple floors, and some people are even giving classes from their homes,” Çelen said.

The federation is also preparing to seek measures to restrict the social media accounts of businesses operating without official sports licenses or federation registration.

Çelen stated that their mission is to encourage the public to engage in proper and healthy sports, with a strong focus on training qualified instructors to lead the way.