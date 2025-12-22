Ancient tree once set for firewood becomes museum exhibit

ZONGULDAK

A dedicated environmental activist has snatched a 1,183-year-old yew tree from the brink of becoming firewood, transforming its tragic fate into a timeless scientific treasure in Istanbul.

On May 19 last year, in the northwestern province of Zonguldak, activist and cave researcher Engin Zaman spotted heavy machinery operating in a forested area near highway tunnels while driving home and immediately went to investigate.

Upon discovering that a large tree had been cut, he alerted forestry authorities.

An investigation by forestry officials confirmed that the felled tree was a yew estimated to be 1,183 years old. The age was calculated through scientific analysis conducted by Zaman in cooperation with Bartın University forestry expert Barbaros Yaman.

Forestry authorities initially fined the subcontractor an administrative fine of 45,090 Turkish Liras ($1,050) for unauthorized tree cutting and clearing forest land.

Environmental organizations, along with Zaman, filed a criminal complaint.

However, prosecutors later dropped the case, and a court subsequently ruled that the cutting had been conducted under an authorized permit, annulling the administrative fine.

Following the legal process, the tree’s remains were put up for sale by the regional forestry directorate as firewood at auction.

Zaman entered the tender and purchased the tree for 20,000 liras ($467) to prevent it from being burned.

“One of the world’s most precious trees was tragically about to end up as firewood,” Zaman said. “This wasn't just a tree; it was a historical artifact. I couldn't stand by and watch it disappear. I wanted to ensure that, one way or another, we preserved it for future generations."

After contacting several institutions, Zaman donated parts of the tree to Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa’s Faculty of Forestry, where they will be used for scientific research and public education.

Some sections will later be exhibited at a planned nature and history museum in Istanbul.

Approximately 21 meters long, the tree had already been cut into segments before transportation. Its main trunk has been sent to the university by truck.

Professor Dr. Ünal Akkemik, a faculty member at Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa, said the tree would first be displayed at the forestry faculty for educational and scientific purposes.

“In the next stage, it will take its place in the museum that is planned to be established,” he said.

Yew trees are considered ecologically significant and a cornerstone of landscape design, prized for their unique trunk structure, dense shade and ornamental beauty.