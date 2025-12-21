DEM Party MPs meets AKP officials amid anti-terror drive

ANKARA
A delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) met with ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials on Dec. 20 as part of Türkiye's ongoing peace initiative.

DEM Party lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, accompanied by lawyer Faik Özgür Erol, held talks with AKP parliamentary head Abdullah Güler, spokesperson Ömer Çelik and vice-leader Efkan Ala.

Buldan described the meeting as “very productive,” saying the group discussed the initiative's progress in detail and presented their proposals. Sancar added that after finishing their tour of political parties, the delegation plans to meet with Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, Parliamentary Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The delegation has previously met with officials from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party), Future Party and Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP).

Their outreach coincides with a parliamentary commission tasked with consolidating separate party reports into a single framework for new legislation under the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” bid.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission convened for the 19th time on Dec. 4 after a cross-party delegation visited jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on the İmralı prison island on Nov. 24.

Representatives from the AKP, DEM Party and MHP participated in the İmralı visit, while the CHP and the New Path bloc — including the DEVA, Felicity and Future parties — declined. The İYİ (Good) Party remains the only major party boycotting the initiative entirely.

