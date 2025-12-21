CHP's Şimşek elected Şehzadeler mayor following Durbay's death

MANİSA

The municipal council in the western city of Manisa's Şehzadeler district elected Hakan Şimşek of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on Dec. 19 to lead the municipality after the death of former Mayor Gülşah Durbay earlier this month.

Şimşek was chosen by a vote after the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) announced they would not field candidates in the mayoral election.

Durbay, a CHP figure, died on Dec. 14 at the hospital where she had been receiving treatment. She was 37 and had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

During the vote, the hall was adorned with photographs of her and the message, “You are in our hearts.”

An official memorial ceremony was held on Dec. 15 outside the Şehzadeler Municipality building, attended by CHP leader Özgür Özel. Speaking through tears, Özel said, “I bow with respect before the memory of Gülşah.”

"God rest her soul and may it stop," Özel added, referring to the June death of CHP's Manisa Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek after being electrocuted.

Born in Manisa in 1988, Durbay graduated from Hacettepe University’s Food Engineering department in 2011 and from Yaşar University’s Faculty of Law in 2024.

She earned a master’s degree in business administration from Yaşar University and had begun doctoral studies in economics and finance at Manisa Celal Bayar University.

Elected mayor of Şehzadeler on March 31, 2024, Durbay became Manisa’s first female mayor. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in September last year and began chemotherapy the following month.