Sufi leader slams exploitation of sacred whirling ritual for entertainment

KONYA

A prominent leader of the Mevlevi Order — the Sufi brotherhood world-famous as the "Whirling Dervishes" — has condemned the increasing commercialization of their sacred “sema” ritual as entertainment at weddings, restaurants and other commercial events.

Sufism is the mystical branch of Islam that emphasizes an inner, spiritual journey toward divine truth and love.

Originating from the central province of Konya, the Mevlevi Order follows the teachings of the 13th-century poet Rumi, also referred to as Mevlevi or Mevlana.

Through a ritual called the “sema,” dervishes perform a meditative whirling that symbolizes a spiritual journey toward divine truth, stripping the practice of any worldly ego.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet during the annual Şeb-i Arus commemorations, a ceremony marking Rumi’s death anniversary, Fahri Özçakıl said the “sema” is a form of religious remembrance, not a performance.

“Calling in two whirling dervishes to ‘put on a show’ at a wedding or in a music video is not appropriate. This empties the ritual of its meaning,” said Özçakıl, a senior Mevlevi figure who has served for 17 years as “postnişin,” the highest ceremonial position.

Özçakıl said official guidelines already discourage the misuse of "sema,” but lack enforcement.

“Without penalties, nothing changes,” he said, adding that he has seen people perform whirling in public spaces for money.

According to Özçakıl, legal sanctions are needed to prevent such practices and protect the spiritual integrity of the ceremony.