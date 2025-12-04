Romania deal marks Türkiye’s 1st warship sale to EU, NATO country

BUCHAREST

Türkiye has completed the export of the TCG Akhisar corvette to Romania, marking the country’s first warship sale to a NATO and European Union member state, Turkish defense sources have said.

The vessel — a MİLGEM-derived modern corvette built at the Istanbul Shipyard Command and finalized in 2024 — officially entered the inventory of the Romanian Navy during a ceremony attended by Turkish Deputy Defense Minister Musa Heybet and Romanian Economy Minister Radu Miruta, who is temporarily overseeing the Defense Ministry.

The agreement was signed by Turksih defense firm ASFAT General Manager, Professor Mustafa İlbaş, and Romanian Armaments Director Brig. Gen. Ion Cornel Plasa. Contract details have not been disclosed.

ASFAT, the state-owned defense company under the Defense Ministry, said the transfer represents a major step forward in military cooperation between Türkiye and Romania.

The company noted that Akhisar’s entry into Romanian service as a corvette will bolster Black Sea maritime security and support Romania’s long-running efforts to modernize its naval forces.

The sale is viewed as a significant milestone for Türkiye’s defense industry, showcasing the growing credibility, technological competence and export capabilities of Turkish naval platforms.

Haluk Görgün, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries, said the deal reflects increasing global confidence in Türkiye’s shipbuilding programs.

Founded in 2018, ASFAT manages 27 military factories and 10 shipyards and has rapidly strengthened its international standing, entering the Defense News Top 100 in 2023 and rising to 78th place in 2025.

The company oversees several major naval projects, including Pakistan’s MİLGEM corvette program and the Turkish Navy’s Hisar-class offshore patrol vessels.

The Akhisar export is expected to deepen defense ties between Ankara and Bucharest while further consolidating Türkiye’s position as an emerging supplier of advanced naval platforms.