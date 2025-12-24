Tesla having a very bad year in the EU

Tesla having a very bad year in the EU

BRUSSELS
Tesla having a very bad year in the EU

Sales of cars made by Tesla, the company run by Elon Musk, have slumped nearly 40 percent in the European Union this year, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed.

The dive happened even though sales of electric cars across the bloc rose 28 percent in the first 11 months of the year from the same period in 2024, according to the ACEA figures.

Chinese manufacturer BYD registered the biggest jump in sales, up 240 percent.

Electric cars now account for 17 percent of the EU car market, ACEA said, though it noted stronger consumer preference for hybrid-electric vehicles, which have 35 percent of the market.

Tesla sold a total 129,024 of its cars in the EU in the January to end-November period — well down from the 210,869 it sold last year.

BYD was gaining on Tesla, having sold 110,715 cars so far this year, compared with 32,562 for the same period last year.

Tesla has suffered reputational damage in Europe from its association with billionaire Musk, who backed U.S. President Donald Trump before a falling-out, and who has endorsed Germany's far-right AfD party.

The company also faces increased competition from cheaper Chinese brands.

The ACEA figures showed that Tesla's slump in the EU continued in November alone, with sales sliding 34 percent.

The four biggest markets for electric cars in the EU are Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kosovo, Serbia need to normalize relations: Kosovo PM

Kosovo, Serbia 'need to normalize' relations: Kosovo PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kosovo, Serbia 'need to normalize' relations: Kosovo PM

    Kosovo, Serbia 'need to normalize' relations: Kosovo PM

  2. ‘Daltons’ crime syndicate leaders sentenced to multiple life terms

    ‘Daltons’ crime syndicate leaders sentenced to multiple life terms

  3. Türkiye won’t allow violations of its rights in Aegean, Mediterranean: Erdoğan

    Türkiye won’t allow violations of its rights in Aegean, Mediterranean: Erdoğan

  4. Fenerbahçe chair rejects accusations after drug test returns positive

    Fenerbahçe chair rejects accusations after drug test returns positive

  5. Türkiye acts to bar quake-related crimes from early release under judicial reform

    Türkiye acts to bar quake-related crimes from early release under judicial reform
Recommended
E-commerce volume expected to exceed $100 bln in 2025

E-commerce volume expected to exceed $100 bln in 2025
IEA Chief warns of tensions over critical minerals in 2026

IEA Chief warns of tensions over critical minerals in 2026
Discount retailer BİM applies for bank establishment

Discount retailer BİM applies for bank establishment
Macron meets French farmers in bid to defuse anger over trade deal

Macron meets French farmers in bid to defuse anger over trade deal
Egypt high-speed trains to connect Red Sea, Mediterranean

Egypt high-speed trains to connect Red Sea, Mediterranean
Trump says anybody who disagrees with him will never be Fed chair

Trump says anybody who disagrees with him 'will never be' Fed chair
WORLD Kosovo, Serbia need to normalize relations: Kosovo PM

Kosovo, Serbia 'need to normalize' relations: Kosovo PM

Kosovo and Serbia need to "normalize" their relations, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti told AFP on Dec. 24, several days before legislative elections where he is seeking to extend his term with more solid backing.

ECONOMY E-commerce volume expected to exceed $100 bln in 2025

E-commerce volume expected to exceed $100 bln in 2025

Türkiye's e-commerce sector has captured strong growth momentum in recent years, securing a strategic position in the country's digital economy, according to Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD) President Hakan Çevikoğlu.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿