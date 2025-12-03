Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

An Ankara court has overturned a decision to dismiss a commander from the Turkish Armed Forces over an oath-taking ceremony at a military academy graduation in August 2024, his lawyer said on Dec. 2.
Colonel Mustafa Alper Topsakal’s lawyer announced the annulment of the sentence, describing the officer as a “heroic officer who selflessly served for many years in counterterrorism missions.”
“My client will continue to work devotedly and loyally for his homeland, nation and state, as he has done until now, upon his return to his duties in the Turkish Armed Forces,” the lawyer said.
The controversy arose after a group of newly graduated lieutenants gathered at the center of the field following the official portion of the ceremony, drew swords, took an oath and chanted slogans. A video of the incident circulated on social media, prompting an investigation.
The Turkish Armed Forces said the personnel involved have been referred to the disciplinary board.
Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said the probe was launched for “disobedience to orders.” The ministry dismissed lieutenants Ebru Eroğlu, İzzet Talip Akarsu, Serhat Gündar, Deniz Demirtaş and Batuhan Gazi Kılıç, who participated in the oath-taking with swords. Three disciplinary officers, including Topsakal, received the same penalties.
“There should be no doubt that in our Turkish Armed Forces, whose priority is the preservation and maintenance of established discipline, no action, incident or situation contrary to discipline will be tolerated,” the ministry said in a statement at that time.
