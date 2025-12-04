Kahramanmaraş’s traditional bun secures EU protection

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

"Maraş Çöreği," a traditional bun from the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, has gained the European Union’s geographical indication, marking the country’s 44th EU-protected item.

The bun is now the latest product from the province to receive EU registration, joining Çağlayancerit walnuts and Maraş "tarhana," a fermented specialty.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı welcomed the addition, noting that the centuries-old culinary heritage of Kahramanmaraş “continues to cross borders” as Maraş bun joins the list.

Maraş bun is known for its distinctive preparation techniques: The dough is rolled with a grooved beech rolling pin, shaped into small rounds no wider than 15 centimeters and baked in stone ovens.

Once prepared only at home and baked in neighborhood ovens, the bun has been produced commercially in Kahramanmaraş for about 30 years. It remains a popular item during the month of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims.

EU geographical indication status protects products strongly linked to their place of origin, safeguarding cultural traditions and providing economic value to local producers.

Türkiye has been expanding its EU-certified portfolio, which already includes well-known products such as Gaziantep baklava, Malatya apricots, Ezine cheese and Giresun hazelnuts.

Officials say the country aims to raise the number of EU-recognized items to 60 next year, with dozens of applications currently moving through EU procedures.