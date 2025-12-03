Courthouse officer flees abroad after 25 kilos of gold vanish

ISTANBUL

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation after 25 kilograms of gold and 50 kilograms of silver stored in the evidence vault of the Büyükçekmece Courthouse were discovered missing.

The incident surfaced when officials noticed that Erdal T., the bureau’s entrusted custodian, had not reported to work for an extended period. Acting on suspicion, prosecutors ordered the opening of the safes, whose keys were held by another staff member, Kemal D. The safes were discovered completely empty.

Initial findings revealed that Erdal T. fled Türkiye on Nov. 19 with his wife, Esma T., and their children, departing from Sabiha Gökçen Airport on a flight to the United Kingdom. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for the couple, while Kemal D. was taken into custody.

Statements from all bureau personnel, including the administrative affairs chief, were collected. Searches conducted at the suspects’ residence yielded no evidence. Investigators continue to review security footage and have requested historical traffic search (HTS) records for the suspects’ phones, while the detention period for Kemal D. has been extended.