Türkiye’s free HPV vaccination plan delayed pending scientific review

ANKARA

Türkiye’s plan to introduce a free human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination program has been delayed after the country’s scientific advisory board requested further evaluation, according to Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu.

"We said there is an intention, but the scientific board said they will re-evaluate. We are waiting for their decision,” Memişoğlu said.

Authorities had previously announced plans to launch the free HPV vaccination program last year.

More than 1.76 million people in Türkiye have already received free HPV screening tests, the minister said, noting that data from these screenings are currently being analyzed.

Memişoğlu stated that the prevalence of HPV types in Türkiye and their cancer-causing risk profiles have not yet been fully clarified.

He noted that HPV strains commonly seen in the United States may differ from those circulating in Türkiye.

The health minister also confirmed that research and development efforts are ongoing for 13 domestically produced vaccines.