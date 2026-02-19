Police officers detained over leaking information to major crime network

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have detained 17 suspects — including several active-duty police officers — accused of leaking operational and investigative information to a major organized crime syndicate known as Caspers, local media reported on Feb. 19.

Those taken into custody include nine police officers, a court clerk and a customs official, the reports said, citing a prosecutor’s office statement.

Prosecutors uncovered message exchanges with these law-enforcement personnel during examinations of the captured gang members’ mobile phones.

Investigators determined that the officers not only provided advance warnings about upcoming operations to the group’s leaders, but also accessed official databases to obtain information such as criminal records and vehicle registrations.

Search and seizure operations were carried out at identified addresses in Istanbul, Muğla, Bursa, Giresun, Mersin and Şırnak.

The “Caspers” network, which has recently drawn public attention, operates largely through social media and targets young people — particularly minors.

According to ongoing investigations, the group has been linked to threats, assault, robbery and various organized criminal activities.

Authorities say the name “Caspers” originates from members’ self-designation on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where they allegedly post displays of force intended both to intimidate and to recruit new members.

Security sources further state that members have attempted to establish territorial dominance in certain neighborhoods and to coerce youths into joining through intimidation and threats. Numerous suspects have already been detained or arrested as part of the broader investigation into the group.