Natural gas remains top household energy source in Türkiye in 2025

Natural gas remains top household energy source in Türkiye in 2025

ISTANBUL
Natural gas remains top household energy source in Türkiye in 2025

Turkish households consumed a total of 1.38 million terajoules of final energy in 2025, with natural gas remaining the dominant energy source, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 9.

Natural gas accounted for 52.1 percent of total household energy consumption, followed by electricity at 19.3 percent and solid biomass at 13.3 percent.

Space heating remained the largest area of household energy use, representing 62 percent of total energy consumption. Lighting and electrical appliances ranked second with a 16 percent share, while water heating accounted for 12.7 percent.

Energy used for cooking made up 8.2 percent of total consumption, while space cooling and other uses together represented 1 percent.

Natural gas, the most widely consumed energy source, was used primarily for space heating, which accounted for 74.2 percent of total natural gas consumption. Water heating represented 16 percent of natural gas use, while cooking accounted for 9.8 percent.

Electricity consumption was concentrated in lighting and electrical appliances, which made up 83 percent of total electricity use. Space cooling accounted for 5.3 percent and water heating for 4.5 percent.

Türkiye,

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