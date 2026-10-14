Municipalities union set to elect new leader

ANKARA

This file photo shows Union of Municipalities of Türkiye (TBB) headquarters.

The umbrella organization for Türkiye’s municipalities is expected to elect a new head on Oct. 15, following the arrest of Mersin Mayor Vahap Seçer, who had been serving as the president of the union.

Seçer, a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was arrested pending trial on Oct. 6 as part of a corruption investigation and suspended from his mayoral duties.

The Union of Municipalities of Türkiye (TBB) is set to convene on Oct. 14 in the capital Ankara to elect a new acting chair for the union, which Seçer has led since May.

The main opposition New Party has nominated Eskişehir Mayor Ayşe Ünlüce as its candidate, while the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its nationalist ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), have announced a joint candidate under the ruling People’s Alliance.

Kocaeli Mayor Tahir Büyükakın will run on behalf of the People’s Alliance.

The CHP earlier called on the New Party and the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) to agree on a joint candidate, but the call received no response.

Meanwhile, following Seçer’s arrest and suspension from office last week, the Mersin Municipality Council held a separate vote to elect an acting mayor. CHP council member Gülşah Yıldırım Genç was elected interim mayor with 47 votes.