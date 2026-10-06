Meryl Streep’s Aslan stirs gender debate over Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’

Greta Gerwig (L) explains why she wanted Meryl Streep for the role.

Meryl Streep’s casting as the voice of Aslan in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” has sparked a gender debate among some conservative Christian commentators, even though the film has not yet released a single frame to the public.



The Oscar-winning Streep will voice Aslan, the lion who is widely regarded as a literary representation of Jesus Christ in C.S. Lewis’ seven “Narnia” books. Aslan is portrayed as male in the books, and his character plays a central role in the battle against evil.



Some conservative Christian critics have objected to a female actor voicing the character, arguing that even the possibility of depicting a divine Christ figure in a feminine way goes beyond artistic license. Seth Udinsky, writing for the Christian Post, accused Gerwig of seeking to undermine Christian symbols and cited a recently released image showing Aslan with rainbow-tinted whiskers.



The casting has also prompted debate on social media following Netflix’s announcement. However, Streep’s casting does not necessarily mean that Aslan will be portrayed as female.



Gerwig has not directly addressed the gender controversy but explained why she wanted Streep for the role. She said she was looking for someone who could bring wisdom and gravitas while also conveying joy, wonder and a sense of childlike curiosity.



Gerwig, known for feminist interpretations in films including “Barbie” and “Little Women,” is adapting “The Magician’s Nephew,” which was published in 1955. The story follows two children, Digory and Polly, who travel between parallel worlds and eventually arrive in the newly created land of Narnia, inadvertently bringing the evil witch Jadis with them.



Christin Ditchfield Lazo, an author of books on Lewis, also urged Christians to reserve judgment. She noted that there is a significant difference between a woman voicing a male character and changing the character’s gender.



The film is scheduled for theatrical release in February.