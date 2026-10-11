Mecca defense deal should pass through parliament, Özel says

Mecca defense deal should pass through parliament, Özel says

ANKARA
Mecca defense deal should pass through parliament, Özel says

Yeni Party chairman Özgür Özel (AA Photo)

Opposition leader Özgür Özel urged the government to honor its constitutional duties on foreign troop deployments, demanding that the military pact with Saudi Arabia be submitted to parliament for immediate review.

“Both Article 90 and Article 92 of the Constitution are being undermined. Article 90 of the Constitution tells how an international agreement comes into force,” the New Party leader told daily Cumhuriyet in an interview over the weekend.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan announced that they signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement on Aug. 7, paving the way for the foundation of the Mecca Alliance. Since then, the opposition has been urging the government to submit it to parliament.

The text of the agreement has not been made public yet, except for a joint statement that announced the development. Türkiye and Pakistan agreed on Oct. 5 to activate collective deterrence measures under the alliance and to rapidly deploy military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia following attacks claimed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.

Özel stressed that the government must present the agreement for debate and a vote in parliament’s defense and foreign affairs committees before sending it to the General Assembly.

“This is a very serious issue,” Özel said, criticizing the government for discussing deploying troops to Saudi Arabia amid continued escalation with Houthis.

“[The government] is giving promises for deploying troops. Article 92 of the Constitution explicitly requires parliamentary approval to send troops. In other words, even if the agreement is submitted, the approval of parliament is still necessary,” he said.

Özel said they will continue to keep this issue on the agenda to “push President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to show respect to parliament and the constitution.”

yeni parti, Mecca Pact,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

    IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

  2. Türkiye in talks on four-country electricity link

    Türkiye in talks on four-country electricity link

  3. IMF upgrades 2026 growth forecast but warns of ‘split’ outlook

    IMF upgrades 2026 growth forecast but warns of ‘split’ outlook

  4. Hydrocarbon sales to Europe since 2022 hit $320 bln: Russia

    Hydrocarbon sales to Europe since 2022 hit $320 bln: Russia

  5. Meta says its new AI models on par with OpenAI, Anthropic

    Meta says its new AI models on par with OpenAI, Anthropic
Recommended
Water safety concerns close schools in northern Türkiye

Water safety concerns close schools in northern Türkiye
Touristic Eastern Express to make 70 trips in 2026-2027 winter season

Touristic Eastern Express to make 70 trips in 2026-2027 winter season
Türkiye develops three drought-tolerant wheat varieties

Türkiye develops three drought-tolerant wheat varieties
Cappadocia trail race draws nearly 3,000 from 78 countries

Cappadocia trail race draws nearly 3,000 from 78 countries
Türkiye urges Israel to end incursions into Syria

Türkiye urges Israel to end incursions into Syria
Türkiye hosts climate media tour ahead of COP31

Türkiye hosts climate media tour ahead of COP31
PKK withdraws from four bases in northern Iraq

PKK withdraws from four bases in northern Iraq
WORLD Saudi Arabia extends Riyadh airport closure after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia extends Riyadh airport closure after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia has extended the closure of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport through Oct. 17 following repeated Houthi attacks, as airlines suspended flights to several Saudi cities.
ECONOMY IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its 2026 growth forecast for Türkiye to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent, while keeping its projection for next year unchanged at 3.6 percent.
SPORTS TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed national team coach Vincenzo Montella on Oct. 9 and announced that its board would remain in office until the next regular election.
﻿