Black Sea village keeps smoking ban in place for 22 years

KASTAMONU

A sign welcomes visitors to the smoke-free village of Ortaöz in Kastamonu. (İHA Photo)

Residents of a 40-household village in northern Türkiye have maintained a community smoking ban for 22 years, asking visitors to follow the same rule indoors and outdoors.

Village head Mahmut Sezer began the initiative in Ortaöz, in the Black Sea province of Kastamonu’s Taşköprü district. Residents of the village and its three neighborhoods joined the effort. A sign welcomes arrivals to the “smoke-free village of Ortaöz.”

“Even smokers put their cigarettes in their pockets when they see the signs or we remind them,” Sezer said. He said early opposition included people gathering beneath the signs to smoke, leading to complaints and gendarmerie involvement.

Sezer stopped smoking after 30 years while working elsewhere, fearing reprimands from his general manager. He said young summer visitors still need persuasion.

People from nearby neighborhoods seek help to stop smoking, Sezer said. Some residents with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease had smoked after using breathing machines, but eventually stopped too. “Smoking in all this clean air was harming everyone,” he said.

Visitors now respect the rule, Sezer said. “As long as I continue, this practice will continue,” he said.

Selfinaz Doğan said her husband of 49 years, Murat Doğan, stopped smoking on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2004. A doctor had advised him not to smoke, and he decided to stop after learning she had nicotine in her blood.

“Our home is spotless. There is no smoke or soot,” she said. Her husband said he felt better after giving up tobacco and urged others to follow suit.

Türkiye expanded smoking restrictions in enclosed public places and workplaces in 2008. The country extended the indoor ban to restaurants, cafes and bars in July 2009.