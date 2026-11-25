Historic Istanbul mosque to be rebuilt 70 years after demolition

ISTANBUL

A historic mosque in Istanbul’s Karaköy district, dismantled nearly 70 years ago as part of urban redevelopment works, is being rebuilt at its original site, with construction recently launched by Türkiye’s General Directorate of Foundations.

The Merzifonlu Kara Mustafa Pasha Mosque, designed by Italian architect Raimondo D’Aronco, was demolished in 1957 during an urban redevelopment campaign in Istanbul. The building was intended to be dismantled and reassembled on Kınalıada, one of the Princes’ Islands, but the relocation never materialized.

Historical records indicate that a small church dating back to the Byzantine era once stood at the site. Following the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453, it was converted first into a mosque and later into a Sufi lodge.

In 1670, Grand Vizier Merzifonlu Kara Mustafa Pasha ordered the lodge demolished and a new elevated-style mosque built in its place. The building was destroyed in an 1894 earthquake. After remaining in ruins for several years, it was replaced in 1903 by a new mosque designed by D’Aronco, an Italian architect who served as chief palace architect during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II.

Distinctive for its elevated design, minaret and ornate interior, the mosque featured a specially woven carpet from Hereke and chandeliers made with Murano glass from Venice. Its minbar, the pulpit used for Friday sermons, and mihrab, the niche indicating the direction of Mecca, were also uniquely designed.

During the 1957 redevelopment campaign, the mosque was dismantled piece by piece, with plans to reconstruct it on Kınalıada. However, according to accounts of the demolition, some components were lost after falling into the sea while being transferred between vessels, while others were reportedly taken to different mosques. Its original minbar, mihrab and chandeliers were never recovered.

A decision to restore the mosque through restitution and reconstruction was taken in 2010, and architectural plans were subsequently prepared. Construction has now begun, with the aim of recreating the building at its original location as closely as possible to its former architectural design.