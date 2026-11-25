Japanese author explores Türkiye’s cuisine for new book

TOKAT

Japanese author Shinya Okazaki visits a bakery in Tokat. (AA Photo)

A Japanese author has spent 16 years traveling across Türkiye’s seven regions to document local dishes, traditional food production and winter preparations for readers in his home country.

Culinary researcher Shinya Okazaki learned Turkish in Türkiye and has traveled between the two countries since 2010. He compiled his findings into his first book in 2023 and is researching a second in the Central Anatolian province of Tokat.

On previous visits, he studied Tokat kebab, “bat” (lentil dish), “bacaklı çorba” (noodle soup) and “çökelekli pide” (curd cheese flatbread). This time, an older man took him to a bakery after he asked about “çiğli gömbe” (local pastry).

“The owner and staff welcomed me warmly. I studied how it is made and tasted it. It was delicious,” Okazaki said. He also photographed the preparation of “Tokat yağlısı” (local flatbread) and “çökelek” (curd cheese).

His research goes beyond recipes to cover ethnic cuisines, food storage and traditional preparation methods. He plans to continue introducing the culinary practices he encounters across Anatolia to Japanese readers.

“Japanese and Turkish cuisines share little in common. Meat and pastry dishes are not as widespread or varied in Japan, so they draw my attention more,” he said.

Tokat’s inland plains produce grains, fruit and vegetables. The Yeşilırmak River and its tributaries irrigate the province.