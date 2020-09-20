Master plan ready for protection of iconic lake in Turkey’s south

  • September 20 2020 15:49:00

Master plan ready for protection of iconic lake in Turkey’s south

BURDUR
Master plan ready for protection of iconic lake in Turkey’s south

A master plan has been prepared within the scope of a project aimed at protecting Lake Salda in the southern province of Burdur, which was declared a Special Environmental Protection Area (SEPA), Turkey’s Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum has said.

Kurum noted that no construction was allowed around the lake, and on the contrary, the densities and population projections in the plans previously approved by the district municipality have been reduced by 30 percent.

The master plan aims to protect the water resources that feed the lake, forests, pastures and agricultural lands in the region.

Faced with the threat of pollution due to the number of visitors and irregular structures, negative effects on the lake caused by human activity are being eliminated one by one, according to the master plan.

“With the SEPA declaration, some of the grievances experienced by our citizens in the surrounding villages where all kinds of activities are controlled were eliminated. Rural ecotourism activities are aimed to be directed to villages and for rural development,” Kurum noted.

“Cycling and walking routes that will highlight the beauty of the region are outlined within the framework of the plan. The activities of the mines in the region will also be terminated,” he added.

Also known as “Turkey’s Maldives,” the lake in Burdur province has been a popular destination for tourists in recent years with its white beach and clear water.

Salda is the only known lake on Earth that contains the carbonates and depositional features (deltas) similar to those found at Jezero Crater on Mars.

MOST POPULAR

  1. A magical journey into the sea: Turkey’s underwater museum

    A magical journey into the sea: Turkey’s underwater museum

  2. Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

    Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

    Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

  5. Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdoğan

    Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdoğan
Recommended
Two treasure hunters die due to leaking gas from generator

Two treasure hunters die due to leaking gas from generator
Turkey’s heaviest watermelons correspond to weight of their producers

Turkey’s heaviest watermelons correspond to weight of their producers
Huge forest fire on Syrian border brought under control after 93 hours of efforts

Huge forest fire on Syrian border brought under control after 93 hours of efforts
Symphonic orchestra wows villagers in western province

Symphonic orchestra wows villagers in western province
Magnitude-4.1 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Magnitude-4.1 earthquake hits eastern Turkey
Over 1.7 tons of marijuana seized in Turkeys south

Over 1.7 tons of marijuana seized in Turkey's south
WORLD WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

The World Health Organization endorsed on Sept. 19 a protocol for testing African herbal medicines as potential treatments for the coronavirus and other epidemics.  

ECONOMY Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

The Turkish agriculture sector’s annual average growth rate is much higher than its OECD and EU peers, with 2.7 percent in the last 10 years, the treasury and finance minister has said.
SPORTS Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race

Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race

Welshman Elfyn Evans came from behind to win the Turkey Rally on Sept. 20 and, with fellow Toyota driver Sebastien Ogier abandoning, took over the lead in the World Championship.    