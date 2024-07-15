Libyan premier, Turkish army chief discuss military cooperation

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh and Turkish Chief of General Staff Metin Gürak held talks Sunday on cooperation programs between their two countries' general staffs and the issue of joint military exercises.

During his visit to Libya, Gurak conveyed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s message to Prime Minister Dbeibeh emphasizing the historical relations between the two countries, according to a statement from the Libyan government.

Cooperation and training programs between the defense ministries and general staffs of the two countries as well as the issue of joint military exercises were discussed during the meeting.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Libya Güven Begeç, Libyan Chief of General Staff Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad and Libya’s Deputy Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Salah Al-Namroush also attended the meeting.

As part of his contacts in Libya, Gürak earlier met with the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi, and Libyan Chief of General Staff Al-Haddad and had visited the Turkish Embassy in Tripoli.

İzmir forest fire kills three people
