Lebanon vows firm response after explosives seized

BEIRUT

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam (AP Photo)

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Oct. 12 vowed that authorities would deal firmly with all illegal weapons, days after security forces seized a truck carrying explosives suspected of belonging to Hezbollah.

A judicial official had told AFP that authorities last week detained two suspected members of the Iran-backed group at a security checkpoint in Dahr al-Baidar, near a road linking Lebanon with Syria, as they headed to Beirut.

They were allegedly transporting half a ton of explosives, 250 kilograms (551 pounds) of TNT and 250 kilograms of C4, the official said.

Salam on X confirmed that “it has become known that a few days ago a truck was stopped” in Dahr al-Baidar “carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosive materials” including C4.

“We will not be lenient in following up and expanding the investigation in order to identify all those involved in this criminal operation, and those behind them,” he said.

“We will deal with weapons outside the legal framework will the required firmness,” he added, whether regarding their possession, transportation or use.

Salam also said that he understood “Lebanese worries” over the C4, particularly as it “has been used in a number of political assassinations” in Lebanon’s history.

Hezbollah until recently was the most influential political and military force in Lebanon, enjoying key support from Iran and longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad.