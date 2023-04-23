Kılıçdaroğlu calls for acting responsibly over a protest at cemetery

ANKARA
The Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu urged his supporters to act responsibly over a protest against him at a cemetery.

Kılıçdaroğlu visited the Adıyaman Municipality Cemetery on April 21, the first day of Eid al-Fitr and prayed for those who lost their lives in the Feb. 6 earthquakes. A citizen shouted during the CHP leader’s prayer saying, “He does not know how to pray Fatiha. Why are you letting him say the prayer?”

In his Twitter post on April 21, Kılıçdaroğlu called for acting responsibly over the incident and said the man might be exposing his grief.

“The grieving person in the cemetery can say and do anything. You have to consider his pain. Let’s not talk about them today, let’s remember our casualties properly. Please don’t do things that will expose that person, let’s act responsibly, especially on social media. I give [him] my blessing,” he said.

In a separate post on his Twitter account, Kılıçdaroğlu warned against any sort of provocation through the election campaign of the May 14 polls and said losing the government rule would cost the unearned money of the ones benefiting the power.

“It’s a lot of money at stake. That’s why I expect election-period provocations. They will try to cover up the facts and twist the facts, but know that it’s just money, your stolen money. I request you to be calm. We can only do this together,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

