Russian, American delegations set to meet in Moscow: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that a U.S. delegation will engage in discussions with Russian counterparts in Moscow on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Peskov said the process of receiving information from the U.S. regarding the results of negotiations with Ukraine in Jeddah is "in motion," and Russia will formulate its position after the bilateral contacts.

"We have already had contacts. (U.S. National Security Adviser Mike) Waltz and (Russian presidential aide Yury) Ushakov had a telephone conversation yesterday, during which certain information was shared with the Russian side," he said.

Earlier in the day, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff landed in Moscow where he is reportedly scheduled to have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Asked about potential positions before the upcoming negotiations, Peskov emphasized that it would be inappropriate to publicly speculate on such matters.

However, he made it clear that Russia will not compromise on key territorial issues, asserting: "Crimea, Sevastopol, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk are regions of the Russian Federation. They are enshrined in the Constitution of the Russian Federation. This is a given."

Addressing media reports claiming Moscow had presented Washington with a list of requirements for a deal on Ukraine, Peskov dismissed them, saying: "A huge amount of information in the media does not correspond to reality, with only small portions of it being accurate."

Ukraine has expressed its readiness to accept Washington's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the over three-year-long war. The U.S. says the ball is now in Russia's court.

