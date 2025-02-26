Prosecutors expand probe into İmamoğlu’s diploma

ISTANBUL
Turkish prosecutors have called on Istanbul University (İÜ) to join an ongoing investigation into allegations that Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu used a fake diploma.

The chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul sent a letter to the İÜ, requesting information about İmamoğlu’s 1990 undergraduate transfer from the University College of Northern Cyprus (UCNC).

At the time, UCNC was not recognized by Turkish authorities, according to a report by Türkiye's Higher Education Council (YÖK).

The letter requested an expedited review of the matter to ensure that any official procedures based on İmamoğlu’s diploma remain legally valid.

It also urged the university to provide records identifying individuals responsible for approving İmamoğlu’s transfer and determine whether similar cases occurred during the same period.

Authorities have launched an investigation into potential “forgery of official documents” following allegations that İmamoğlu’s undergraduate diploma was obtained improperly.

The mayor has previously been summoned to provide a statement as part of the probe.

This investigation comes as İmamoğlu prepares to run in the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) primaries on March 23 to determine the party’s candidate for president.

Meanwhile, several other indictments call for İmamoğlu to be barred from holding public office in addition to potential prison time.

