Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue to stand against injustice, cruelty

ANKARA

Türkiye has consistently stood against cruelty and injustice around the world, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing to continue standing on the side of what is right.

"Wherever there is oppression, where people are disregarded and persecuted, we stand with them. Wherever there is tyranny, conflict, or injustice we are there to put an end to it," Erdoğan stated during an event in Ankara on March 13.

"We strive to fulfill our humanitarian duty by standing firm against the oppressor and extending a hand to the oppressed," he added

Erdoğan reminded Türkiye’s role in opening its doors to those fleeing the devastating civil war in Syria, which erupted in 2011 and killed over 1 million people. Today, the country hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees in the world, with nearly 3 million individuals seeking shelter within its borders.

He also highlighted Türkiye’s vocal opposition to Israel, particularly regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza since October 2023. Erdoğan reiterated the country’s unyielding stance against Israel’s indiscriminate attacks, which have led to significant civilian casualties.

"We have not remained silent in the face of injustice. Despite everything, we continue to advocate for the Palestinian cause," he remarked.

"We have stood by the people of Gaza, looking the perpetrators of genocide in the eye."

"Furthermore, we are tirelessly working towards ensuring stability in Somalia, ending the fratricidal strife in Sudan and promoting peace in Yemen and Afghanistan," Erdoğan continued.

"We are resolute in our commitment to doing whatever is necessary to establish peace. Moving forward, we will remain the voice of the voiceles, and we will continue to stand by those who are marginalized and ignored."

Türkiye was among the most vocal critics of Israel throughout the Gaza conflict, during which over 48,000 civilians were killed in the attacks. In May 2024, the country imposed a comprehensive trade embargo on Israel in protest, severing all commercial ties, which, according to Israeli media, led to rising prices in several sectors in Israel.

Similarly, Türkiye has maintained its consistent support for Syrians fleeing the oppressive regime of Bashar al-Assad. In December 2024, with the fall of Assad, the country renewed its support for the newly established forces in Syria, pledging assistance in the nation’s unity and reconstruction efforts.