Turkish top diplomat to visit Portugal for talks

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Portugal on Jan. 5 to hold bilateral talks and attend the Ambassadors’ Conference hosted by the Portuguese Foreign Ministry, Turkish diplomatic sources have informed.

In his first visit abroad in 2026, Fidan will meet Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel in Lisbon and address Portuguese ambassadors at a panel on challenges stemming from the new global order and security paradigms.

In bilateral talks, Fidan will underline the steps the two countries should take to strengthen ties between Türkiye and Portugal through intensified consultations on regional and global developments.

According to the sources, Fidan will highlight the importance of strengthening bilateral and economic relations, promoting mutual investments and fostering joint ventures in the fields of energy, infrastructure, transportation and port management.

Progress in the field of defense industry, especially regarding naval ships, will also be on the agenda as this is seen as an important strategic point in ties.

The two ministers will also seek opportunities to deepen ties as Türkiye and Portugal mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The sources said Türkiye-EU ties will also be discussed as Minister Fidan will explain Ankara’s stance and expectations from Brussels. He will also underline the importance of the admission of Türkiye in the EU’s industrial strategy as an inseparable part of the customs union.

Accordingly, Fidan will also highlight Türkiye’s inclusion into EU-led security and defense initiatives, projects and programs in the face of growing regional and global challenges. He will also reiterate Ankara’s satisfaction with Lisbon’s constructive approach to advancing Türkiye-EU ties.

Fidan and Rangel will also exchange views on the efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war as well as to implement the Gaza peace deal.

The Turkish top diplomat will reiterate the importance of advancing the Gaza ceasefire agreement and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of international humanitarian aid to civilians in the enclave.