Warm winds briefly ease winter grip across Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Snowfall that marked the start of the year across Türkiye is gradually giving way to clearer skies during the first half of the new week, before winter conditions return toward the weekend.

After days of widespread snowfall and freezing temperatures, much of the country will experience a temporary rise in temperatures, driven by strong southerly winds locally known as “lodos.”

Meanwhile, extreme cold was recorded in the northeastern province of Ardahan’s Göle district, where nighttime temperatures plunged to minus 39.7 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest temperature in Türkiye and breaking the district’s own record. It was followed by Sivas’s Altınyayla at minus 33.8 degrees Celsius.

In stark contrast, the southwestern province of Antalya enjoyed sunny and mild conditions. With daytime temperatures between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius, residents and tourists flocked to Konyaaltı Beach, where some walked, exercised, cycled and even swam, making the most of the year’s first weekend under clear skies.

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, northern and western regions are expected to be partly to very cloudy. Rain and showers are forecast for western Marmara, coastal Aegean provinces, Antalya and the areas around Samsun and Sinop, while other regions will see partly cloudy conditions.

Precipitation will largely fall as rain, with temperatures in Marmara rising to near spring-like levels. Istanbul is forecast to reach 16 degrees Celsius, Bursa 17 degrees Celsius and Çanakkale up to 19 degrees Celsius, with lodos making temperatures feel even warmer.

A similar pattern is observed in the Aegean region, where southerly winds are pushing temperatures higher. İzmir is expected to see a high of 16 degrees Celsius, while colder conditions persist further inland.

In Central Anatolia, frost and ice are expected during the night and early morning hours, accompanied by mist and localized fog. The capital Ankara will reach 8 degrees Celsius, Kayseri 6 degrees Celsius and Konya 10 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Anatolia remains under severe cold, with widespread frost, ice and reduced visibility due to fog. Avalanche risk continues in steep, snow-covered eastern districts.

Southeastern Anatolia is also experiencing below-seasonal temperatures. Nationwide, clearer weather is expected at the start of the week, but from Jan. 7 onward, showers will spread from western regions. By Jan. 8, rainfall is forecast for Istanbul, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Meteorological data indicate that on Jan. 9, precipitation will affect the entire country. Snow is expected in Central Anatolia, Eastern Anatolia, northern parts of Southeastern Anatolia, eastern Marmara and inland Black Sea regions.

Heavy snowfall and renewed avalanche risks are anticipated in parts of the east. Snowfall is expected to weaken again by Jan. 10.