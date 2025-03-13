UK submits offer to Türkiye for Eurofighter jets

ANKARA

The United Kingdom's Defense Ministry has submitted a formal offer to Ankara for the procurement of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets, with Turkish authorities currently in the process of reviewing the proposal, Turkish defense sources stated on March 13.

"We previously announced that a formal document was prepared regarding the procurement of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft to address the operational requirements of our air force, and that this document was sent to the U.K. Defense Ministry and the relevant manufacturer, with an offer expected in return," the sources noted.

"The anticipated offer has now reached our ministry, and the evaluation process is ongoing."

The Eurofighter, a joint production of Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, necessitates the approval of all four nations for any prospective sale to materialize.

Türkiye’s pursuit of these fighter jets gained significant traction late last year, particularly following Germany’s decision to authorize its relevant body to explore the sale, signaling a shift from its prior reluctance.

In December 2024, two Eurofighter jets from the U.K.'s Royal Air Force landed at a military base in Ankara, where Turkish authorities conducted an inspection. Additionally, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also hosted Maria Eagle, the U.K.’s Minister for Defense Procurement and Industry, during her visit to the Turkish capital.

Sources further disclosed that the U.K. Defense Minister John Healey visited Ankara and met with Güler on March 13, with discussions encompassing bilateral and regional defense and security matters, including defense industry cooperation, with a particular emphasis on Ukraine and European security.

"Recent developments have once again underscored our nation's critical role in ensuring Europe's security," the sources stated.

European leaders have recently expedited military build-up efforts and sought to establish a new deterrence framework following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested that Washington might reconsider its security commitments to Europe.

As NATO’s second-largest military power and a non-EU member, Türkiye has emerged as a key player with the potential to contribute significantly to European security.