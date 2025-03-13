UK submits offer to Türkiye for Eurofighter jets

UK submits offer to Türkiye for Eurofighter jets

ANKARA
UK submits offer to Türkiye for Eurofighter jets

The United Kingdom's Defense Ministry has submitted a formal offer to Ankara for the procurement of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets, with Turkish authorities currently in the process of reviewing the proposal, Turkish defense sources stated on March 13.

"We previously announced that a formal document was prepared regarding the procurement of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft to address the operational requirements of our air force, and that this document was sent to the U.K. Defense Ministry and the relevant manufacturer, with an offer expected in return," the sources noted.

"The anticipated offer has now reached our ministry, and the evaluation process is ongoing."

The Eurofighter, a joint production of Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, necessitates the approval of all four nations for any prospective sale to materialize.

Türkiye’s pursuit of these fighter jets gained significant traction late last year, particularly following Germany’s decision to authorize its relevant body to explore the sale, signaling a shift from its prior reluctance.

In December 2024, two Eurofighter jets from the U.K.'s Royal Air Force landed at a military base in Ankara, where Turkish authorities conducted an inspection. Additionally, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also hosted Maria Eagle, the U.K.’s Minister for Defense Procurement and Industry, during her visit to the Turkish capital.

Sources further disclosed that the U.K. Defense Minister John Healey visited Ankara and met with Güler on March 13, with discussions encompassing bilateral and regional defense and security matters, including defense industry cooperation, with a particular emphasis on Ukraine and European security.

"Recent developments have once again underscored our nation's critical role in ensuring Europe's security," the sources stated.

European leaders have recently expedited military build-up efforts and sought to establish a new deterrence framework following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested that Washington might reconsider its security commitments to Europe.

As NATO’s second-largest military power and a non-EU member, Türkiye has emerged as a key player with the potential to contribute significantly to European security.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() We will achieve terror-free Türkiye: Erdoğan

'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan

    'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan

  2. Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

    Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

  3. Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

    Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

  4. Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

    Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

  5. Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia

    Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia
Recommended
We will achieve terror-free Türkiye: Erdoğan

'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan
Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital
Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction
Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue to stand against injustice, cruelty

Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue to stand against injustice, cruelty
Türkiye enacts cybersecurity law with harsh penalties

Türkiye enacts cybersecurity law with harsh penalties
Türkiye’s elderly population continues to grow: TÜİK

Türkiye’s elderly population continues to grow: TÜİK
WORLD Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 13 that Russia agrees in principle with the U.S. ceasefire proposal, but the terms need to be worked out. He emphasized that it should pave the way to lasting peace.
ECONOMY Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Home sales increased by 20 percent year-on-year in February, but the annual expansion in the housing market eased from the previous month’s 40 percent.

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿