Election body adjusts parliamentary seat distribution

ANKARA

Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK) has adjusted the distribution of parliamentary seats among provinces based on the latest population data, with changes set to take effect in the next general election.

According to the decision issued on Feb. 26, Ankara, Muğla and Şanlıurfa will each gain one additional deputy, while Bayburt, Erzurum and Yozgat will each lose one. The adjustment is based on population figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Under the new distribution, Ankara will elect 37 deputies, while Istanbul and İzmir will have 96 and 28, respectively. To accommodate the population density, Ankara and Istanbul will be divided into three electoral districts, while Bursa and İzmir will be split into two.

Among the provinces electing the most deputies, Bursa will send 21 representatives to parliament, Antalya 17, and Adana, Konya and Şanlıurfa 15 each. Kocaeli will have 14 deputies, while Mersin will be represented by 13.