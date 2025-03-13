Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia

The Azerbaijani foreign minister announced on Thursday that a consensus has been reached on all articles of the peace agreement with Armenia.

Speaking at a news conference in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Jeyhun Bayramov explained that Armenia had initially refused to accept two articles of the agreement but had recently agreed to them.

"We had previously reported that the last two articles remained unapproved. However, the Armenian side has now informed us that it accepts Azerbaijan’s proposals on these two issues," Bayramov noted.

Baku-Yerevan relations have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh — a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan — and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalization and demarcation talks.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh following an "anti-terrorist operation" after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.​​​​​​​

 

