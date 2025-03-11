Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

OSIJEJ
Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.

The duo delivered a stellar performance, securing the gold medal in a thrilling final against Czech Republic’s Viktorie Sindlerova and Pavel Schejbal with a score of 16-14. Meanwhile, Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec secured the bronze medal in the same category.

Dikeç and Tarhan, both Olympic medalists, demonstrated remarkable precision and composure throughout the event. In the qualification round, they amassed an impressive 580 points, earning their place in the gold medal match. Their victory marks yet another milestone in their illustrious careers.

Tarhan also made history in Croatia by clinching the European title in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event, further cementing her status as one of Türkiye’s top shooters.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Bak extended his congratulations to Dikeç and Tarhan following their latest victory. In his statement, he praised their dedication, perseverance and outstanding performances, adding, “I wish Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan, who are an inspiration to our youth, continued success.”

The Turkish pair had already etched their names in the country’s sporting history by winning the silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team category at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The achievement marked Türkiye’s first-ever Olympic medal in shooting.

Their Olympic success brought them widespread recognition, with images of Dikeç’s calm and collected demeanor while competing — wearing a simple t-shirt, hands in his pocket and an impassive expression — going viral on social media. Many likened him to a casual competitor or even a hitman.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

  2. Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

    Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

  3. Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

    Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

  4. Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

    Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

  5. CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

    CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Recommended
Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks
Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star
Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles
Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig
Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss
Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to NBA Cup semis

Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to NBA Cup semis
WORLD Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland began voting Tuesday in legislative elections which could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

ECONOMY Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would double incoming steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadian imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, adding that these would take effect "tomorrow morning."

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿