Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

OSIJEJ

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.

The duo delivered a stellar performance, securing the gold medal in a thrilling final against Czech Republic’s Viktorie Sindlerova and Pavel Schejbal with a score of 16-14. Meanwhile, Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec secured the bronze medal in the same category.

Dikeç and Tarhan, both Olympic medalists, demonstrated remarkable precision and composure throughout the event. In the qualification round, they amassed an impressive 580 points, earning their place in the gold medal match. Their victory marks yet another milestone in their illustrious careers.

Tarhan also made history in Croatia by clinching the European title in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event, further cementing her status as one of Türkiye’s top shooters.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Bak extended his congratulations to Dikeç and Tarhan following their latest victory. In his statement, he praised their dedication, perseverance and outstanding performances, adding, “I wish Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan, who are an inspiration to our youth, continued success.”

The Turkish pair had already etched their names in the country’s sporting history by winning the silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team category at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The achievement marked Türkiye’s first-ever Olympic medal in shooting.

Their Olympic success brought them widespread recognition, with images of Dikeç’s calm and collected demeanor while competing — wearing a simple t-shirt, hands in his pocket and an impassive expression — going viral on social media. Many likened him to a casual competitor or even a hitman.