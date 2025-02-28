Türkiye awaits results of PKK leader’s disarm call, says AKP official

ANKARA

DEM, delegation members release an statement from the jailed PKK terrorist organization ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, center at the background photo, in Istanbul on Feb. 27.

The deputy chairman of Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) said on Thursday that the essence of the call from jailed PKK terrorist organization ringleader Abdullah Ocalan for the terror group is disarmament and dissolution, adding: “We will look at the result.”

“The essence of the call is the disarmament and the dissolution of the terrorist organization. We will look at the result. Of course, we will look at whether this result will be achieved,” Efkan Ala said on a news program.

Stating that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has taken resolute steps to remove terrorism from the country’s agenda, Ala said that their main goal is a “Türkiye without terrorism.”

If the terror group heeds this call, lays down arms and dissolves itself, Türkiye “will be freed from its shackles,” Ala further said.

It is becoming “clear” that terrorism cannot lead to any goal, Ala said, adding that it is expected that the terrorist organization will properly evaluate this situation and make a decision to disband, dissolve itself, and lay down its weapons.

“If they (PKK) do this, they will no longer be a burden or a shackle on Türkiye. Otherwise, Türkiye is already not showing any slowdown or hesitation in its fight against terrorism; it continues with determination,” said Ala.

Jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan on Thursday called for the dissolution of all groups under PKK, urging an end to its terror campaign spanning over 40 years.