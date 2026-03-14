Kars, Ardahan attract winter tourism

KARS

Nestled in Türkiye’s far east, the border provinces of Kars and Ardahan attract visitors during the winter months with their rich history, cultural heritage and natural beauty.

From the frozen Lake Çıldır to the crystal snow of Sarıkamış and the centuries-old legacy of the Silk Road at the Ani ruins, the region — often described as Anatolia’s gateway to the Caucasus — welcomes visitors throughout the year.

Sites including the Ani archaeological site, Sarıkamış Ski Center, Kars Castle, the Kars Cheese Museum, Lake Çıldır, Ardahan Castle, the Caucasus Bee Museum and the Ardahan Congress Building stand out among the region’s attractions.

Located along the Arpaçay River marking the Türkiye-Armenia border, the Ani archaeological site — known as the “City of 40 Gates,” the “Cradle of Civilizations” and the “World City” — hosts history enthusiasts with its centuries-old monuments.

Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the ancient city presents a particularly striking view in winter, when its historic structures are shrouded in snow.

A key stop along the Silk Road for centuries, Ani served as the capital of the Bagratid Kingdom between 961 and 1045 and later hosted many civilizations including the Byzantine Empire, the Great Seljuks, the Georgians and the Ottomans.

The site contains landmarks such as the Ebul Hasan Menuçehr Mosque — considered the first Turkish mosque in Anatolia — the Fethiye Mosque, one of the first conquest mosques built by Turks in the region, the earliest Turkish bath in Anatolia, Surp Kirkor Church and defensive walls decorated with Seljuk motifs.

Excavation, restoration and conservation work carried out under the auspices of the Culture and Tourism Ministry continues to reveal new historical details at the site, helping preserve the region’s cultural memory.

HH Sarıkamış memorial honors soldiers of the Caucasus front

The Sarıkamış Martyrs’ Memorial commemorates thousands of Ottoman soldiers who lost their lives in freezing conditions during the Caucasus campaign of World War I.

Located among the pine forests at the foothills of the Allahuekber Mountains, the memorial preserves the memory of soldiers who perished in temperatures that dropped to minus 40 degrees Celsius in 1915.

Every year during the first week of January, tens of thousands of people participate in commemorative events known as “Türkiye Walks with Its Martyrs,” walking with large Turkish flags to honor the fallen soldiers.

Sarıkamış Ski Center, one of Türkiye’s leading winter tourism destinations, is known for its “crystal snow,” a rare snow type found only in the Alps and in this region.

Located at an altitude of around 2,634 meters on Mount Cıbıltepe, the resort attracts local and international visitors with snow that resists icing and maintains its quality throughout the season.

The surrounding Scots pine forests protect the ski slopes from strong winds and reduce avalanche risk, offering skiers and snowboarders a comfortable environment. The resort features slopes of varying difficulty with a total length exceeding 30 kilometers.

Lake Çıldır, a tectonic freshwater lake at an altitude of 1,959 meters on the border of Kars and Ardahan, becomes a popular winter attraction when its surface freezes.

As the second-largest lake in Eastern Anatolia, its frozen surface allows traditional horse-drawn sleigh rides, a hallmark of winter tourism in the area. In places where the ice reaches more than half a meter thick, visitors travel across the lake accompanied by the sound of horses’ hooves and bells.

Historic castles guard the borderlands

Kars and Ardahan castles, rising like guardians along the eastern frontier for centuries, remain among the region’s most visited historic landmarks.

Kars Castle, built in the 12th century during the Saltukid period on a basalt hill overlooking the city and later restored during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Murad III, is also known as the Inner Castle.

Ardahan Castle, located on the banks of the Kura River, was constructed in the 16th century on the orders of Ottoman Sultan Süleyman the Magnificent and represents a strong example of classical Ottoman fortress architecture.

The Kars Cheese Museum, established through the restoration of the historic Süvari Bastion, presents the region’s rich gastronomic heritage.

Using modern museum techniques, the exhibition explains the centuries-old journey of milk turning into cheese. Visitors learn about the traditional production of geographically indicated Kars kaşar and Kars gruyere cheeses, endemic plant species of the region and local cattle breeds known for their high milk yield.

The Caucasus Bee Museum in Ardahan introduces the Caucasian bee, a species known for its long tongue and resilience to cold climates.

The museum operates as part of a project coordinated by the Caucasian Bee Production, Education and Gene Center Directorate with the support of the Serhat Development Agency and several local institutions.

Visitors can watch videos accompanied by the sound of bees, learn about beekeeping equipment and observe the life of bees inside a hive through virtual reality technology, while live bees can be seen at the museum throughout the year.