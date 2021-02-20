Karabakh war, pandemic revealed Turkic unity: Erdoğan

  • February 20 2021 09:43:42

Karabakh war, pandemic revealed Turkic unity: Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Karabakh war, pandemic revealed Turkic unity: Erdoğan

The president of Turkey underscored on Feb. 19 the significance of "unity” in a message sent to the Turkic World Meteorology Forum. 

"What we have experienced during both the Upper-Karabakh War and the pandemic has shown the importance of unity, solidarity and solidarity among the Turkic world in every field, from defense to diplomacy, from health to agriculture, from tourism to energy," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the conference that was attended by officials from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Northern Cyprus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The event organized by Turkish State Meteorological Service in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, was also attended by Vice President Fuat Oktay and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Erdoğan expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani premier for attending the event and congratulated the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry for leading to host the forum.

"We, as the Turkic world, have left behind and experienced the pain of losing many people, including our friends and loved ones, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, at the same time, we felt the joy of Upper Karabakh's embracing of its the motherland again after 30 years of occupation in our hearts," he said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought for six weeks last year after new clashes erupted Sept. 27. The Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation.

The two countries signed a Russian-brokered agreement Nov. 10 to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

Erdoğan noted the importance of further enhancing cooperation between the Turkic world, which "speaks the same language, believes in the same religion, has a common history, culture and civilization."

The Turkish vice president said at the event: "It is essential that we strengthen our collective combat and cooperation for the success of efforts carried out separately against the phenomenon of climate change that threatens our countries and future."

Turkey prepared a 541-item National Action Plan on Climate Change, and Oktay, on behalf of Turkey, vowed to fulfill its part with the experience and infrastructure it has against climate change.

"Cooperation in the meteorological field, which is aimed to be achieved among the Turkic world on the occasion of the Forum, will be a turning point in the Turkic world in the combat against climate change," he said.

The Azerbaijani premier also praised Turkey's plan on climate change and said, "it would contribute to efforts against global warming."

Asadov said Upper Karabakh experienced an "environmental terror" during 30 years of occupation by Armenia, he said. "These lands [Upper Karabakh] will be transformed into a 'Green Energy' zone. Displaced people will return to their homeland as part of the 'big return program'."

"As a contribution to global climate change mitigation initiatives, Azerbaijan has set a target to reduce the emission gases, that causes a heat effect, by 35% until 2030," added Asadov.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Normalization in Turkish provinces to be based on points scoring-system

    Normalization in Turkish provinces to be based on points scoring-system

  2. Turkish gov’t places importance on integrity of family: Erdoğan

    Turkish gov’t places importance on integrity of family: Erdoğan

  3. Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

    Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

  4. Level of happiness in Turkey goes down in 2020: Survey

    Level of happiness in Turkey goes down in 2020: Survey

  5. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey
Recommended
Turkish officials honor Hanau attack victims

Turkish officials honor Hanau attack victims
Erdoğan, Putin hold phone conversation

Erdoğan, Putin hold phone conversation
EU diplomat praises Turkey’s tackling of climate change

EU diplomat praises Turkey’s tackling of climate change
Turkish, British defense ministers discuss cooperation

Turkish, British defense ministers discuss cooperation
NATO chief condemns PKK killing of Turkish citizens

NATO chief condemns PKK killing of Turkish citizens
Astana partners express concerns over rising terror attacks in northern Syria

Astana partners express concerns over rising terror attacks in northern Syria
WORLD Germany gives extra 1.5 bln euros for global vaccine rollout

Germany gives extra 1.5 bln euros for global vaccine rollout

Germany is donating an additional 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to boost the rollout of vaccines in the world’s poorest countries, the finance minister said on Feb. 19, increasing an earlier contribution of 600 million euros.
ECONOMY Traditional Turkish cologne exports skyrocketed in 2020 amid COVID-19

Traditional Turkish cologne exports skyrocketed in 2020 amid COVID-19

Turkey's traditional cologne exports tripled in 2020 thanks to its signature hand disinfectant, a powerful tool used by many to ward off the threat of coronavirus.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beat Başakşehir, pursue title quest

Trabzonspor beat Başakşehir, pursue title quest

A title-pursuing Trabzonspor team defeated a Başakşehir squad that is having a tough time in the Turkish top football division with a 1-0 score on Feb. 19 evening.