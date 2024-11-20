Italy aims to ease visa process for Turkish students amid delays

Italy aims to ease visa process for Turkish students amid delays

ROME
Italy aims to ease visa process for Turkish students amid delays

Italy is working to increase the number of staff at its consulates to expedite the visa application process, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

Responding to a query from an Anadolu Agency reporter, Tajani acknowledged that many consulates are overwhelmed with the high volume of visa applications, leading to delays in the process.

"A visa application is something that takes time, and consulates work as much as possible to overcome the delays," he said.

However, Tajani reassured that there are "absolutely no obstacles" for Turkish students to come and study in Italy. The issue has drawn attention after Turkish students who had been accepted to Italian universities but were unable to travel due to visa delays staged demonstrations outside the Consulate General of Italy in Istanbul and Izmir.

Italian experts have called for urgent measures to address the challenges faced by Turkish students. Vera Costantini, president of the Italy-Türkiye Friendship Association and a faculty member at Ca' Foscari University in Venice, emphasized the importance of internationalization in Italian higher education and the efforts being made to attract foreign students, including those from Türkiye.

Costantini pointed out that the visa obstacles not only result in lost tuition fees but also affect flight and other expenses for the affected students. She described the visa policy as "illogical," noting the contradiction between Italy's encouragement of international enrollment and the barriers posed by the visa process.

Former Italian Ambassador to Türkiye Carlo Marsili echoed similar concerns, stating that requiring Turkish citizens to obtain visas for Europe is "wrong," especially given the European Union's previous pledge to ease entry restrictions for Turkish nationals. Marsili attributed the stricter visa policies to concerns over illegal migration but urged authorities to address the issue without "politicizing" it.

Both Costantini and Marsili highlighted the mutual benefits of Turkish students studying in Italy, noting how the exchange enhances bilateral relations. As Italy works to streamline the visa process, the hope is that more Turkish students will be able to access the educational opportunities in the country.

student ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest
LATEST NEWS

  1. Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

    Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

  2. MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

    MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

  3. Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

    Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

  4. Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

    Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

  5. UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan

    UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan
Recommended
Erdoğan warns of ‘new, bigger war’ after US missile decision

Erdoğan warns of ‘new, bigger war’ after US missile decision
Erdoğan urges NATO to address Russias nuclear policy shift

Erdoğan urges NATO to address Russia's nuclear policy shift
Blinken praises Türkiyes diplomatic efforts to resolve regional conflicts

Blinken praises Türkiye's diplomatic efforts to resolve regional conflicts
Erdoğan praises Lulas stance against Israel in G20 talks

Erdoğan praises Lula's stance against Israel in G20 talks
Ankara denies Hamas move to Türkiye from Qatar

Ankara denies Hamas move to Türkiye from Qatar
Turkish Cyprus: No step back from two-state solution

Turkish Cyprus: No step back from two-state solution
WORLD Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

A fishing village and tourist hot spot in southwest Iceland was evacuated late Nov. 20 after a volcano erupted in the region for the seventh time in a year, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Electricity needs of all households in Türkiye are met with the electricity generated only from wind and solar power plants, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿