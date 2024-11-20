Italy aims to ease visa process for Turkish students amid delays

ROME

Italy is working to increase the number of staff at its consulates to expedite the visa application process, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

Responding to a query from an Anadolu Agency reporter, Tajani acknowledged that many consulates are overwhelmed with the high volume of visa applications, leading to delays in the process.

"A visa application is something that takes time, and consulates work as much as possible to overcome the delays," he said.

However, Tajani reassured that there are "absolutely no obstacles" for Turkish students to come and study in Italy. The issue has drawn attention after Turkish students who had been accepted to Italian universities but were unable to travel due to visa delays staged demonstrations outside the Consulate General of Italy in Istanbul and Izmir.

Italian experts have called for urgent measures to address the challenges faced by Turkish students. Vera Costantini, president of the Italy-Türkiye Friendship Association and a faculty member at Ca' Foscari University in Venice, emphasized the importance of internationalization in Italian higher education and the efforts being made to attract foreign students, including those from Türkiye.

Costantini pointed out that the visa obstacles not only result in lost tuition fees but also affect flight and other expenses for the affected students. She described the visa policy as "illogical," noting the contradiction between Italy's encouragement of international enrollment and the barriers posed by the visa process.

Former Italian Ambassador to Türkiye Carlo Marsili echoed similar concerns, stating that requiring Turkish citizens to obtain visas for Europe is "wrong," especially given the European Union's previous pledge to ease entry restrictions for Turkish nationals. Marsili attributed the stricter visa policies to concerns over illegal migration but urged authorities to address the issue without "politicizing" it.

Both Costantini and Marsili highlighted the mutual benefits of Turkish students studying in Italy, noting how the exchange enhances bilateral relations. As Italy works to streamline the visa process, the hope is that more Turkish students will be able to access the educational opportunities in the country.